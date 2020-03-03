Trump will dump Pence for Haley, former Clinton strategist says

President Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Former strategist to President Bill Clinton Paul Begala says that President Donald Trump will dump his vice president as a running mate for 2020 and replace him with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“This is not a prediction, This is a certainty,” said Begala during Monday’s CNN coverage of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.

“On Thursday, July 16th, that’s the day the Democrats give his or her acceptance address. On that day and to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He’s gonna dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket,” he said.

According to Begala, the president feels that Haley will better help lure the vote of “suburban moms.”

Prior to Trump’s impeachment hearings in December, a House Democrat made an even bolder prediction by saying if Trump is impeached than the Republican party would choose Haley to run for president in 2020 instead of Pence.

“I will guarantee you the Republican Party would not nominate Mike Pence to succeed him. They would nominate somebody like Nikki Haley, who would be much more difficult for a Democrat to defeat,” John Yarmuth told CNN at the time.

Haley, who was Trump’s U.N. ambassador from Jan. 2017 to Dec. 2018, has insisted that she is not seeking the vice presidency.

During an interview on Fox News in November, Haley denied any such rumor by saying that Pence and Trump will make a “solid” ticket.

“I will tell you, it’s amazing how this vice president stuff still keeps coming up,” Haley said. “The vice president and the president are a great ticket together. They’re solid. Solid enough that they’re going to win together,” she said.