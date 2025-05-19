UK Co-op shareholders demand ‘moral courage’ with vote to ban Israeli products

Since 2007, the retailer has already refused to stock products from Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

By Jewish Breaking News

The Co-op could cease selling Israeli products as early as this summer after an overwhelming vote on Friday to pull products tied to the Jewish State from supermarket’s shelves.

With 2500 grocery stores across the UK, three-quarters of shareholders voted for the ban on Israeli goods citing “moral courage,” having taken a similar initiative by boycotting Russian products in March 2022, just one week after Moscow invades Ukraine.

“We urge the board to show moral courage and leadership, apply the same ethical principles and values it did to Russia, and take all Israeli products off the shelves,” the motion reads.

While acknowledging the vote’s outcome, a Co-op spokesperson emphasized its advisory nature to the Telegraph, confirming the company is “currently reviewing our sourcing policies” and is “taking into consideration developments in the geopolitical situation” with a decision expected by late summer.

Backers of the boycott were quick to claim victory. Palestine Solidarity Campaign called the vote proof that “ordinary people in this country are committed to the cause of justice and freedom for Palestine” and “refuse to support Israel’s apartheid economy.”

Since 2007, the retailer has already refused to stock products from Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. But the new proposal faces fierce opposition from UK Lawyers for Israel, who had urged the Co-op to withdraw the motion entirely.

“A non-binding motion to take all Israeli products off the shelves of Co-op stores contains false and defamatory statements, promotes racial hatred of Israelis and Jews, and should be rejected under the Co-op’s rules,” UKLFI wrote on X.