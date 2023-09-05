UN warns Israel against expelling Eritrean migrants

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees warned that ‘any decision impacting Eritrean asylum-seekers would contravene international law.’

“UNHCR calls for calm and restraint, and on all parties to refrain from taking any steps that could aggravate the situation further,” William Spindler, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, was quoted as saying. While stressing the “importance to establish accountability,” Spindler warned Israel against taking broad measures against the Eritreans. “Any decision impacting all Eritrean asylum-seekers…would contravene international law,” he told reporters. Earlier in the day, MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party proposed a new law that would make it easier for the government to deport illegal immigrants who had overstayed their visas.