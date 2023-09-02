WATCH: Tel Aviv erupts in violence ‘not seen since Second Intifada’ with Eritrean riots September 2, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tel-aviv-erupts-in-violence-not-seen-since-second-intifada-with-eritrean-riots/ Email Print The director of Ichilov Medical Center Ronni Gamzu said that the last time he could recall a mass casualty event of such proportions was during the terror bombings of the 1990s and early 2000s. זירת קרב בדרום תל אביב. העימותים התחדשו עם זריקת מקלות, בקבוקים ואבנים, בין הצדדים ועל רכבים שנקלעו למקום תיעוד: יותם רונן pic.twitter.com/4drKQjmkOZ — אורי סלע Uri Sela (@uri_sela) September 2, 2023 African migrantsBenjamin NetanyahuEritreaIllegal migrantsSouth Tel AvivTel Aviv protest