US House approves $14 billion in aid for Israel to ‘eradicate Hamas’

House Speaker Mike Johnson takes a strong stand for Israel while announcing a $14.3 billion aid package. "As Israel begins the next phase of its war, I've heard Democrats suggest there needs to be a ceasefire. Let us be clear: There was a ceasefire, it was before October 7, and Hamas broke it, and Israelis suffered unspeakable acts of evil, as you've heard even recounted here this morning," Johnson said. "Israel doesn't need a ceasefire. It needs its allies to cease with the politics and deliver support now," added the Speaker. "Israel needs to defend itself, free the hostages and eradicate Hamas." Many of my colleagues have called for a "ceasefire." Let me be clear: there was a ceasefire – before the October 7th attack. We must pass aid to Israel now. Inaction is not an option. pic.twitter.com/B7vkopAL7p — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 2, 2023