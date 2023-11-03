US House approves $14 billion in aid for Israel to ‘eradicate Hamas’

House Speaker Mike Johnson takes a strong stand for Israel while announcing a $14.3 billion aid package.

“As Israel begins the next phase of its war, I’ve heard Democrats suggest there needs to be a ceasefire. Let us be clear: There was a ceasefire, it was before October 7, and Hamas broke it, and Israelis suffered unspeakable acts of evil, as you’ve heard even recounted here this morning,” Johnson said.

“Israel doesn’t need a ceasefire. It needs its allies to cease with the politics and deliver support now,” added the Speaker.

“Israel needs to defend itself, free the hostages and eradicate Hamas.”