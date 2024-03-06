WATCH: 10 Israeli soldiers get married at single mind-blowing wedding! March 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-10-israeli-soldiers-get-married-at-single-mind-blowing-wedding/ Email Print In a celebration of life and unity, 10 Israeli soldiers were wed at the same time, despite the harsh reality of war. This wedding was mind-blowing(And now it's time for me to go to sleep, more soldiers to help tomorrow) https://t.co/wQQ7zoz6UB pic.twitter.com/yru2e4UW3S— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 5, 2024 celebrationIDFwedding