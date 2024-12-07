WATCH: A recap of IDF operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon December 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-recap-of-idf-operations-against-hezbollah-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF launched its offensive into southern Lebanon with precision raids, dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating nearly the entire Hezbollah leadership chain.Our war against Hezbollah has spanned over 13 months. Watch to see exactly what happened: pic.twitter.com/OREtDOCKia— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 7, 2024 HezbollahIDFLebanon