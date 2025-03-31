WATCH: Anti-Hamas protest leader receives death threats from terror group March 31, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-hamas-protest-leader-receives-death-threats-from-terror-group/ Email Print Iyad Jundia, a leader in the anti-Hamas demonstrations in Gaza, published a video declaring that Hamas is out for his blood and urged his family to take revenge if anything happened to him.BREAKING: Iyad Jundia, one of the leaders of the anti-Hamas protests in northern Gaza, has received death threats and was informed that Hamas’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, has placed his name on the “red list”—which he says is effectively a death list.In this video he… pic.twitter.com/dyptvPrEWi— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 31, 2025 anti-HamasGazaprotests