WATCH: Anti-Hamas protests erupt in Gaza amid renewed IDF offensive

Hamza al-Masri reports:

"Large marches are currently taking place in all areas and streets of Khan Younes, South Gaza Strip. They demand an immediate end to the war at any cost."

Telegram timestamps: Around 20 minutes ago ~18:00

— Imshin (@imshin) May 19, 2025