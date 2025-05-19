WATCH: Anti-Hamas protests erupt in Gaza amid renewed IDF offensive May 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-hamas-protests-erupt-in-gaza-amid-renewed-idf-offensive/ Email Print Anti-Hamas protests have surged since the collapse of the ceasefire over two months ago, with these recent ones sparked by the IDF’s renewed maximum-pressure campaign—Operation Gideon’s Chariots—aimed at crushing Hamas and occupying Gaza.Khan Yunis: “Out out out, Hamxs get out” https://t.co/Ut5MOSQKWm pic.twitter.com/UyqvBzrSls— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2025 JUST INProtests erupted in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, with residents voicing anger at Hamxs and demanding an end to the war as IDF military operations intensify. pic.twitter.com/Pvb68jorkQ— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2025 Hamza al-Masri reports:"Large marches are currently taking place in all areas and streets of Khan Younes, South Gaza Strip. They demand an immediate end to the war at any cost."Telegram timestamps: Around 20 minutes ago ~18:00🎩 @NoahHonickmanThis comes just a few hours… pic.twitter.com/Z4XQFscNyF— Imshin (@imshin) May 19, 2025 Anti-Hamas protestGazaIDF