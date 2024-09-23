WATCH: Arab journalist gets hit with airstrike during live interview with Sky News September 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-journalist-gets-hit-with-airstrike-during-live-interview-with-sky-news/ Email Print Paddy Yodiya, the editor-in-chief of Maraya newspaper, recently appeared on Sky News, where he delivered sharp criticism of Israel during his interview. תיעוד: עיתונאי לבנוני המזוהה עם חיזבאללה נפגע בראשו בתקיפה בעת שהתראיין לערוץ העיראקי inews@guy_telaviv pic.twitter.com/bS5I8WwtPV — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 23, 2024 IDF strikeMaraya newspaperPaddy Yodiya