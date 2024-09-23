Search

WATCH: Arab journalist gets hit with airstrike during live interview with Sky News

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-journalist-gets-hit-with-airstrike-during-live-interview-with-sky-news/
Email Print

Paddy Yodiya, the editor-in-chief of Maraya newspaper, recently appeared on Sky News, where he delivered sharp criticism of Israel during his interview.

>