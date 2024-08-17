WATCH: Are you a white colonizer? August 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-are-you-a-white-colonizer/ Email Print Comedian Zach Sage, visited Tel Aviv beach and asked Israelis where they were from, highlighting the variety of Jews in the world and dispelled the notion that Israel is a ‘colonial oppressor.’ ARE YOU A WHITE COLONIZER? THE GAME SHOW! Let’s play#israel #mythbusters #telaviv #palestine #gaza #iran #college #protests #facts #viral #themoreyouknow #education pic.twitter.com/FGvfNrOBWF — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) August 16, 2024 colonistsTel AvivZach Sage