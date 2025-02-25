WATCH: Argentina holds massive rally remembering Bibas family, Oded Lifshitz

Thousands of Argentinians gathered to celebrate the lives of the Bibas family and mourn their tragic deaths at the hands of Hamas, who murdered them after kidnapping them to Gaza on October 7.

