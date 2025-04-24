Search

WATCH: Associated Press releases never-before-seen footage of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat’s assassination

On October 6, 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was brutally assassinated by members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad during a military parade, for his courageous peace efforts with Israel.



