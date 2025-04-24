WATCH: Associated Press releases never-before-seen footage of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat’s assassination April 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-associated-press-releases-never-before-seen-footage-of-egyptian-president-anwar-sadats-assassination/ Email Print On October 6, 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was brutally assassinated by members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad during a military parade, for his courageous peace efforts with Israel.⚡️⭕️ For the first time ever, the Associated Press releases high-definition, raw video footage of the assassination of Egypt’s late president Anwar Sadat.Cario, EgyptOctober 6th, 1981 pic.twitter.com/88rmMd3lWt— Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) April 23, 2025 Anwar SadatAssassinationEgypt