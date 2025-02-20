Search

WATCH: Bodies of slain hostages return to Israel

Hamas has released the bodies of four Israeli hostages: Shiri Bibas; her toddler and infant sons, Ariel and Kfir; and the elderly Oded Lifshitz. All were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

