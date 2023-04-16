Search

WATCH: Church asked Israel to limit entry to Holy Fire ceremony

“How could Israel let more people enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre when the place was so packed?” asks Israeli diplomat David Saranga.

Despite claims that Israel limited access to the Holy Fire ceremony, the Church asked the Israel Police to limit the worshippers due to architectural limitations, he says.