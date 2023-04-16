WATCH: Church asked Israel to limit entry to Holy Fire ceremony April 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-church-asked-israel-to-limit-entry-to-holy-fire-ceremony/ Email Print “How could Israel let more people enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre when the place was so packed?” asks Israeli diplomat David Saranga. Despite claims that Israel limited access to the Holy Fire ceremony, the Church asked the Israel Police to limit the worshippers due to architectural limitations, he says. How could Israel let more people enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre when the place was so packed? The church asked the @israelpolice to limit the worshippers due to architectural limitations. These people broke through the police barriers meant to maintain crowd control. pic.twitter.com/5mi1iFnqtE — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) April 15, 2023 Church of the Holy SepulchreIsraeli securityJerusalem holy sites