WATCH: Comedian reveals difference between Palestinians and Israelis

Comedian reveals difference between Palestinians and Israelis August 5, 2024

Comedian Zach Sage previously went to Ramallah to find out what they think of Israelis, now he visits Tel Aviv to see what they think of Palestinians. And we are the genocidal Yeah OK Zachary da Fox via Facebook pic.twitter.com/x0yrilGdJn — Sarit (@Sarit2024) August 4, 2024