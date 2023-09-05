Search

WATCH: ‘Deeply troubling that Ramaswamy wouldn’t defend Israel from Iran’ – Pence

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-deeply-troubling-that-ramaswamy-wouldnt-defend-israel-from-iran-pence/
Email Print

Former Vice President and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Pence says Ohio billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy’s foreign policy ideas are “just wrong,” taking him to task for refusing to use military to defend Israel from Iran.