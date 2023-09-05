WATCH: ‘Deeply troubling that Ramaswamy wouldn’t defend Israel from Iran’ – Pence September 5, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-deeply-troubling-that-ramaswamy-wouldnt-defend-israel-from-iran-pence/ Email Print Former Vice President and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Pence says Ohio billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy’s foreign policy ideas are “just wrong,” taking him to task for refusing to use military to defend Israel from Iran. 2024 Election2024 Presidential electionMike Pencevivek ramaswamy