WATCH: Deputy mayor kicks off annual Jerusalem Marathon – 40,000 runners

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum kicked off the city’s annual marathon Friday morning. Mayor Moshe Lion is among the 40,000 runners participating from Israel and around the world.

I’m kicking of the 10K Marathon in #Jerusalem in a few minutes where our mayor @MosheLion will be running. pic.twitter.com/uk9VqGu3QL — פלר חסן נחום Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (@FleurHassanN) March 17, 2023