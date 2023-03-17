Search

WATCH: Deputy mayor kicks off annual Jerusalem Marathon – 40,000 runners

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-deputy-mayor-kicks-off-annual-jerusalem-marathon-40000-runners/
Email Print

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum kicked off the city’s annual marathon Friday morning. Mayor Moshe Lion is among the 40,000 runners participating from Israel and around the world.