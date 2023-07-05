WATCH: Dramatic footage shows cars plowing through protesters in Tel Aviv

People block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, during a protest against the planned judicial overhaul, on June 3, 2023. (Omer Fichman/Flash90)

In two separate incidents, two cars plowed through a group of anti-government protesters on the Ayalon Highway on Wednesday evening during impromptu protests over the departure of Tel Aviv police chief Ami Eshed.

One person was injured and one driver apprehended, police said.

Eshed announced that he was stepping down, citing political moves against him.







National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in response accused Eshed of “surrendering to the Israeli left.”

“The contamination of politics into senior police positions is a dangerous crossing of a line,” he said.

Protesters blocked the highway in both directions and lit bonfires.





