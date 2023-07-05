WATCH: Dramatic footage shows cars plowing through protesters in Tel Aviv July 5, 2023 People block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, during a protest against the planned judicial overhaul, on June 3, 2023. (Omer Fichman/Flash90)Omer Fichman/Flash90WATCH: Dramatic footage shows cars plowing through protesters in Tel Aviv Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dramatic-footage-shows-cars-plowing-through-protesters-in-tel-aviv/ Email Print In two separate incidents, two cars plowed through a group of anti-government protesters on the Ayalon Highway on Wednesday evening during impromptu protests over the departure of Tel Aviv police chief Ami Eshed. One person was injured and one driver apprehended, police said. Eshed announced that he was stepping down, citing political moves against him. עימותים אלימים באיילון: רכב דרס מפגינים, הנהג נעצרhttps://t.co/DbNuLSolrq@michalpeylan pic.twitter.com/x9aXw7UhPX — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) July 5, 2023 National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in response accused Eshed of “surrendering to the Israeli left.” “The contamination of politics into senior police positions is a dangerous crossing of a line,” he said. Protesters blocked the highway in both directions and lit bonfires. נהג דורס מפגינים מול המצלמה של שיקמן @ittaishickpic.twitter.com/ettOgegGxY — יפעת גליק🚣 (@ifatglick) July 5, 2023 anti-government protestItamar Ben-GvirTel Aviv protest