Search

WATCH: French authorities close Eiffel Tower after shirtless man seen climbing up

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-french-authorities-close-eiffel-tower-after-shirtless-man-seen-climbing-up/
Email Print

Just hours before the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics were set to begin, French law enforcement spotted a man scaling the monument, prompting a security evacuation.

>