WATCH: French authorities close Eiffel Tower after shirtless man seen climbing up

Just hours before the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics were set to begin, French law enforcement spotted a man scaling the monument, prompting a security evacuation.

: Eiffel Tower EVACUATED after a shirtless man was spotted climbing up, hours before the Olympic Closing Ceremony. The man was spotted just above the Olympic rings on the tower, forcing police to evacuate all tourists over security concerns pic.twitter.com/y2bOvvNTM0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 11, 2024