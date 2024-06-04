WATCH: Gaza ‘civilians’ place explosives in children’s toys, shoot mortars at IDF troops June 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-civilians-place-explosives-in-childrens-toys-shoot-mortars-at-idf-troops/ Email Print Hamas routinely fights against the IDF without uniform or identification to inflate the civilian death toll and to deceive the IDF’s moral soldiers into assuming their innocence. WATCHA PIJ terrorist, dressed in civilian clothing, casually launches mortars at the IDF with his legs crossed and a coffee by his side.Civilian casualty number 37,987 pic.twitter.com/GBiPh20Jwp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 4, 2024 WATCHHxmas releases footage of one of its “uninvolved” and “innocent” civilians placing an IED in a children’s toy in Jabalia. Give these people a state already. pic.twitter.com/pJOb5QcXlI— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2024 civilian clothingHamasIDF