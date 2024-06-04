Search

WATCH: Gaza ‘civilians’ place explosives in children’s toys, shoot mortars at IDF troops

Hamas routinely fights against the IDF without uniform or identification to inflate the civilian death toll and to deceive the IDF’s moral soldiers into assuming their innocence.





