WATCH: Hamas forced hostage to fake her own death for propaganda February 13, 2025

On Wednesday, Daniella Gilboa's mother revealed that her daughter was forced to lie still under white powder and debris while a terrorist filmed her for a staged propaganda video, falsely claiming she was killed in an IDF airstrike in Gaza.