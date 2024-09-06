WATCH: Hamas video shows American Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin September 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-video-shows-american-israeli-hersh-goldberg-polin/ Email Print Hamas has so far released four propaganda videos of the executed hostages, aimed at creating internal division within Israel. To honor the request of the Goldberg-Polin family, I am posting the propaganda video of Hersh released by Hamas before his brutal murder: They released the following statement: "We are in the midst of the seven seven-day Jewish mourning period after burying our son Hersh (of… pic.twitter.com/1PrHS8xAkT — Eli Kowaz – איליי קואז (@elikowaz) September 5, 2024 HamasHersh Goldberg Polinhostages