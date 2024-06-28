Search

WATCH: Houthis fire hypersonic ballistic missile at Israeli ship

The Houthis, a Yemen-based terror group, sponsored and funded by Iran, launched a variation of the Iranian-made Kheibar Shaken ballistic missile at an Israeli ship, no reports of impact were noted.

