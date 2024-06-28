WATCH: Houthis fire hypersonic ballistic missile at Israeli ship June 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-houthis-fire-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-at-israeli-ship/ Email Print The Houthis, a Yemen-based terror group, sponsored and funded by Iran, launched a variation of the Iranian-made Kheibar Shaken ballistic missile at an Israeli ship, no reports of impact were noted.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-28-at-10.25.02_0d049faf.mp4 Hatem 2Houthisnaval assault