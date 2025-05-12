Search

WATCH: IDF convoy transporting Edan Alexander makes its way toward his family

Following Edan Alexander’s transfer from Red Cross custody to the IDF, the convoy travelled to the absorption center, where he finally reunited with his family after 584 days in Hamas captivity.

