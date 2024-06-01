WATCH: IDF drone identifies booby trapped house in Rafah June 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-drone-identifies-booby-trapped-house-in-rafah/ Email Print A common and tragic occurrence in Gaza is Hamas using civilian houses to plant explosive traps for soldiers, adding to the layer of complexity of urban combat. This is a home in Rafah that Hamas has booby-trapped. Just one out of many examples where Hamas embeds itself within civilian population and infrastructure.Our forces are continuing intelligence-based targeted operations in the Rafah area, locating stocked weapons storage… pic.twitter.com/VBnxFYls2b— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 1, 2024 booby trapexplosivesHamas