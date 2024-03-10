WATCH: IDF eliminates terrorists transporting anti-tank missile launcher March 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-terrorists-transporting-anti-tank-missile-launcher/ Email Print An IDF drone followed the cell transporting the launcher and took them out with an airstrike. 🔴 The IDF eliminated a terrorist cell transporting an anti-tank missile launcher in southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/OJNW2g7YfZ— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 10, 2024 airstrikeAnti-tankIDF