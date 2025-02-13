WATCH: Iran unveils submarine launched suicide drone February 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-unveils-submarine-launched-suicide-drone/ Email Print With Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in attendance, the IRGC revealed its submarine-launched suicide drone, which can strike targets using its AI systems.⚡️BREAKINGIran has unveiled the world's first suicide drone that can be launched from the depths of the sea at enemy targetsThe drone uses Artificial Intelligence to locate the target pic.twitter.com/Dn4ZS2ScI2— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) February 12, 2025 Ali KhameneiIranSubmarinesuicide drone