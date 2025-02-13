WATCH: Iran unveils submarine launched suicide drone

With Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in attendance, the IRGC revealed its submarine-launched suicide drone, which can strike targets using its AI systems.

⚡️BREAKING

Iran has unveiled the world's first suicide drone that can be launched from the depths of the sea at enemy targets

The drone uses Artificial Intelligence to locate the target pic.twitter.com/Dn4ZS2ScI2

— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) February 12, 2025