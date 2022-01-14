WATCH: Iranian Videos Shows Assassination of Trump on Golf Course

Iran published an animated video, “Revenge is Inevitable,” depicting the assassination of former President Donald Trump. The video was created to mark the second anniversary of the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

https://t.co/CrLpUB1Uvr publishes “one of selected works in Hero Campaign”

Named “Revenge Is Definite,” animation shows former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo & President Trump being targeted by LAW and drone while playing golf at Mar-a-Lago referred to as “Trump’s House” pic.twitter.com/zHS3ktGYKZ — Sobhan Hassanvand 📰 سبحان حسنوند (@Hassanvand) January 13, 2022