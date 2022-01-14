Search

WATCH: Iranian Videos Shows Assassination of Trump on Golf Course

Iran published an animated video, “Revenge is Inevitable,” depicting the assassination of former President Donald Trump. The video was created to mark the second anniversary of the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.