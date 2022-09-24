WATCH: Iranians remove hijabs in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini’s death September 24, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranians-remove-hijabs-in-nationwide-protests-over-mahsa-aminis-death/ Email Print Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by police for improperly wearing her head scarf, leading to nationwide protests in Iran against the compulsory hijab. The protests have become deadly and are expected to get more dangerous in the coming days. anti-government protestHijabIran