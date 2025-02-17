Search

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld shuts down anti-Israel activist asking for a selfie

Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been using comedy to defend Israel during his shows, roasting hecklers who interrupt him by screaming ‘Free Palestine.’

This time his first response was “I don’t care about Palestine.”

