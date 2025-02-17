WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld shuts down anti-Israel activist asking for a selfie February 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerry-seinfeld-shuts-down-anti-israel-supporter-asking-for-a-selfie/ Email Print Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been using comedy to defend Israel during his shows, roasting hecklers who interrupt him by screaming ‘Free Palestine.’This time his first response was “I don’t care about Palestine.”https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-17-at-02.09.32_6566fd25.mp4 anti-Israelcomedianjerry seinfeld