WATCH: Kiryat Shmona’s Bank Leumi branch completely destroyed by Hezbollah attack

Hezbollah has rained down rockets and drones in the months after Oct. 7th with thankfully minute casualties and injuries due to mass evacuations by the IDF in the early days of the conflict.

