WATCH: Kiryat Shmona’s Bank Leumi branch completely destroyed by Hezbollah attack

Hezbollah has rained down rockets and drones in the months after Oct. 7th with thankfully minute casualties and injuries due to mass evacuations by the IDF in the early days of the conflict.

Destruction of Bank Leumi branch in Kiryat Shmona seen after a Hezbollah attack on Wednesday – thankfully, it was closed due to the security situation and no one was harmed Credit: 27A of Israel’s Copyright Law pic.twitter.com/OleIEY4uaB — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) August 15, 2024