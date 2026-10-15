WATCH: Lebanese Druze leader calls it quits on supporting Palestinians – ‘It’s a lie’ October 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-druze-leader-calls-it-quits-on-supporting-palestinians-its-a-lie/ Email Print Lebanese Druze official Wiam Wahhab blasted Arabs for refusing any self-reflection after seven decades of defeats, declaring he is finished supporting the Palestinians and will no longer back their cause. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/SePLT1xGmN6LTFrF.mp4 HezbollahLebanonPalestine