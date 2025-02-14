WATCH: Massive crowd greets released hostage on his way home February 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-crowd-greets-released-hostage-on-his-way-home/ Email Print Ohad Ben Ami was finally discharged from the hospital after being released from Hamas captivity, where he was held in brutal conditions for over 480 days. Former hostage Ohad Ben Ami is out of the hospital, and receiving the love he deserves ❤️. pic.twitter.com/lgFBJnnQTg— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 13, 2025 GazahostageOhad Ben Ami