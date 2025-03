WATCH: Michigan Islamic scholar compares Netanyahu to Voldemort and Darth Vader

Michigan Islamic scholar Suleiman Hani called Benjamin Netanyahu a “Polish terrorist” and compared him to fictional villains such as Thanos from the Avengers film series and Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Michigan Islamic Scholar Suleiman Hani in Staten Island Mosque Lecture: Netanyahu Is a Polish Terrorist, He’s Worse than Thanos, Darth Vader, and Voldemort; Zionism Is Evil at Its Core pic.twitter.com/n6Ln8Ts5sf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 20, 2025