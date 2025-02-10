WATCH: Morocco ditches French weapons systems for Israel’s Elbit February 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-morocco-ditches-french-weapons-systems-for-israels-elbit/ Email Print Mohamed Chtatou, a professor at the University of Rabat, discusses Morocco’s decision to cut ties with France and choose Israeli weapons suppliers instead.Morocco abandons French systems for Israel's Elbit, showing a strengthening of military ties'Out the French systems and in the Israeli system,' @Ayurinu tells @laura_i24 pic.twitter.com/koRYUcWkrS— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) February 9, 2025 ElbitFranceMorocco