WATCH: 'Muslim alliance with the Left is a mistake,' says Islamic scholar June 28, 2023

"If a Liberal army were to liberate Gaza, we would be trading one problem for another," says American Islamic scholar Shadee Elmasry.

American Islamic Scholar Shadee Elmasry: The Muslim Alliance with the Left Is a Mistake; If a Liberal Army Were to Liberate Gaza, We Would Be Trading One Problem for Another @DrShadeeElmasry pic.twitter.com/pkFLwrRlj8

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 28, 2023