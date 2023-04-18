WATCH: Netanyahu lays wreath at Yad Vashem on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Following the siren sounded annually on Yom Hashoah throughout Israel, when people stand for a moment of silence in honor of the Jews murdered in the Holocaust, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid a wreath at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day 2023.

This year’s central theme was Jewish Resistance during the Holocaust: Marking 80 Years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

At the Knesset ceremony, the prime minister lit a candle in honor of the victims.