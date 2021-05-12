WATCH: Palestinians open fire on IDF troops in Samaria May 12, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-open-fire-on-idf-troops-in-samaria/ Email Print As terrorists in Gaza continued to rain rockets on Israel, armed Palestinians in the Arab city of Jenin in Samaria ambushed IDF troops in the area. Armed militants in the West Bank town of Jenin this morning firing at IDF soldiers. #Israel pic.twitter.com/CLe4aB5oiV — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 12, 2021 HamasJeninShooting attack