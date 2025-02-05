Search

WATCH: President Trump highlights ‘unbreakable bond’ between America and Israel in meeting recap video

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-highlights-unbreakable-bond-between-america-and-israel-in-video/
Email Print

President Trump released a video welcoming and thanking Prime Minister Netanyahu for his unwavering relationship with the United States and reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful Middle East.

>