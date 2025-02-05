WATCH: President Trump highlights ‘unbreakable bond’ between America and Israel in meeting recap video February 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-highlights-unbreakable-bond-between-america-and-israel-in-video/ Email Print President Trump released a video welcoming and thanking Prime Minister Netanyahu for his unwavering relationship with the United States and reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful Middle East.“The bonds of friendship and affection between the American and Israeli people have endured for generations, and they are absolutely unbreakable.” –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/WRgwNx6ijn— President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 5, 2025 Benajmin NetanyahuPresident TrumpWhite House