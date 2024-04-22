WATCH: Pro-Israel Columbia professor – ‘Enough is enough’ April 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-columbia-professor-enough-is-enough/ Email Print In an impassioned speech, Shai Davidai called on government officials to reign in the rabid antisemitism on campus. I’m gonna tell you right now, @ShaiDavidai will go down in history as a hero who stood for what’s right against the mob mentality of US universities. Hats off. pic.twitter.com/ZQJoFHdArb— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) April 21, 2024 BREAKING:Columbia University revoked access to campus for Jewish professor @ShaiDavidai They are afraid of him being attacked by the violent protesters that have set up a tent city and are now occupying the universityAn attack would be “bad publicity” pic.twitter.com/f3Z1h5nRXU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 22, 2024 AntisemitismColumbia Universitypro-HamasShai Davidai