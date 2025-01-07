WATCH: Pro-Israel supporter rips down Palestinian flag during NYC hate march January 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-supporter-rips-down-palestinian-flag-during-nyc-hate-march/ Email Print Despite making up just 10% of New York City’s population, Jews were the target of 54% of the city’s 641 hate crimes in 2024—a troubling 7% increase from the previous year, according to an NYPD report released Monday.WATCH: At the usual Palestinian protests in NYC today, counter-protesters were seen ripping down a Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/3TOow9YS8y— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 6, 2025Happening Now: Hundreds of terror supporters are marching through NYC calling for a global intifada. These terror supporters need to be deported. We don’t want an intifada in the U.S.pic.twitter.com/yKSmZxhiXh— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 6, 2025 anti-Israel protestersHate crimehate crimesNYCpro-Israel