WATCH: Pro-Israel supporter rips down Palestinian flag during NYC hate march

Despite making up just 10% of New York City’s population, Jews were the target of 54% of the city’s 641 hate crimes in 2024—a troubling 7% increase from the previous year, according to an NYPD report released Monday.

WATCH: At the usual Palestinian protests in NYC today, counter-protesters were seen ripping down a Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/3TOow9YS8y — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 6, 2025