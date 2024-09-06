WATCH: Rep. Brian Mast says Hamas ‘doesn’t fear’ the Biden-Harris admin September 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rep-brian-mast-says-hamas-doesnt-fear-the-biden-harris-admin/ Email Print Rep. Brian Mast called out the Biden-Harris administration for the death of an American hostage, saying it’s their lack of deterrence and flip-flopping on Gaza that led to this brazen execution. Terrorists have no fear of Kamala Harris or Joe Biden. As a result, Americans are getting taken hostage and killed overseas. pic.twitter.com/iyyQ9MJggM — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 4, 2024 Biden-HarrisBrian MastHamasUS hostages