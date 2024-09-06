Search

WATCH: Rep. Brian Mast says Hamas ‘doesn’t fear’ the Biden-Harris admin

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rep-brian-mast-says-hamas-doesnt-fear-the-biden-harris-admin/
Email Print

Rep. Brian Mast called out the Biden-Harris administration for the death of an American hostage, saying it’s their lack of deterrence and flip-flopping on Gaza that led to this brazen execution.

>