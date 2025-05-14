WATCH: Schumer calls on DOJ to investigate gifted Qatari jet – ‘A grave national security threat’ May 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-schumer-calls-on-doj-to-investigate-gifted-qatari-jet-a-grave-national-security-threat/ Email Print Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a freeze on confirming Trump’s DOJ political nominees after Qatar gifted the president a $400 million jet—citing serious national security concerns.Sen. Schumer calls Trump’s acceptance of a Qatari jet a “serious national security risk.”"I am announcing a hold on all DOJ political nominees until we get more answers." https://t.co/fJVK98Ouos pic.twitter.com/oPSym9YXC8— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 14, 2025 Chuck SchumerDOJDonald TrumpQatar