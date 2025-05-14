Search

WATCH: Schumer calls on DOJ to investigate gifted Qatari jet – ‘A grave national security threat’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a freeze on confirming Trump’s DOJ political nominees after Qatar gifted the president a $400 million jet—citing serious national security concerns.

