WATCH: Secondary explosions from IAF airstrikes light up Syria's night sky December 10, 2024

The IDF is targeting strategic bases across Syria to prevent any weapons from falling into the hands of the Syrian rebels who toppled the Assad regime.

UNBELIEVABLE FOOTAGE
Insane footage of IDF strikes on a Assad weapons warehouse last night. pic.twitter.com/I0iaoffos4
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 10, 2024

Update: IDF has launched air strikes to completely destroy Syria's Navy! Syria will be subject to non-stop air strikes now like Gaza and Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/RnwoTb8h0F
— US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) December 9, 2024

Assad regime
IDF airstrike
Syria