WATCH: Security forces recover rocket and launcher in Palestinian town November 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-security-forces-recover-rocket-and-launcher-in-palestinian-town/ Email Print Just 10 km from Ben Gurion Airport, Palestinian security forces found an explosive-laden rocket on a launcher in Budrus, set for transfer to IDF and security officials for further examination.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-04-at-22.30.26_92f7fa26.mp4