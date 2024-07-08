WATCH: Spanish clubgoers chant ‘Let’s go bomb Tel Aviv’ July 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-spanish-clubgoers-chant-lets-go-bomb-tel-aviv/ Email Print Antisemitism across the globe has seen a massive spike, with brazen attacks on Jews occurring almost daily, with this latest example showing antisemites openly chanting for the death of Jews. Absolutely terrifying. At a concert in Madrid, the band and crowd sing "Let's Go Bomb Tel Aviv.” pic.twitter.com/ZWwIHNW4Ge— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 8, 2024 anti-IsraelAntisemitismpro-terrorSpain