WATCH: Syrian Druze clash with President al-Sharaa's forces, multiple casualties reported on both sides April 29, 2025 Druze militias clashed with forces loyal to Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa, escalating tensions as the Druze resisted government attempts to disarm them, with both sides reportedly suffering casualties.SYRIAJolani backed forces have pledged to wage Jihad against the Israel backed Druze.It's about to get really interesting. pic.twitter.com/TBqv6nj2H1— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 29, 2025 JUST IN: Syria: Serious threats against the Druze community The terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra, under the command of Muhammad al-Julani, has released videos threatening jihad and genocide against the Druze community. Military convoys are moving towards the Sweida… pic.twitter.com/DsTAp4slPz— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 28, 2025 These are Jolani forces vs. the Druze. If the Druze in Syria get hurt, Israel will most definitely start bringing out the drones pic.twitter.com/UjV3gAbggf— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 28, 2025 Fierce clashes are underway at the entrances to Jaramana, near Damascus, between Druze forces and Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham.(50 miles from Israel) pic.twitter.com/87vDV9TtkI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 28, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-29-at-13.43.27_5e449d94.mp4