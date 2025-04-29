Search

WATCH: Syrian Druze clash with President al-Sharaa’s forces, multiple casualties reported on both sides

Druze militias clashed with forces loyal to Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa, escalating tensions as the Druze resisted government attempts to disarm them, with both sides reportedly suffering casualties.

