WATCH: Tens of thousands join Celebrate Israel parade in New York City

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of New York City on Sunday afternoon with the Celebrate Israel parade, marking 75 years after the establishment of the State of Israel. The event, which kicked off on Fifth Avenue, included Israeli and American government officials and featured famous singer Matisyahu.

At the same time, hundreds, including many Israeli ex-pats, demonstrated in a “pro-democracy” rally against the Netanyahu government’s planned judicial overhaul.