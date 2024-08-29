WATCH: ‘The Al-Aqsa Flood is drowning us,’ charge Gazans

At risk to their own and families safety, these Gazans are telling the truth of what happens to the aid in Gaza and how Hamas steals it for its own survival.

WATCH This Gazan is risking his life: “Hxmas seizes humanitarian aid and sells it on the black market.”@IsraelHayomHeb pic.twitter.com/RU5gg2VfS5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 28, 2024